Wednesday, June 28, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has blasted President William Ruto and Attorney General Justin Muturi for allowing economist David Ndii, United Democratic Alliance Secretary General Cleophas Malala, Monica Juma, and Harriet Chiggai to attend cabinet meetings.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Ahmednasir said the move is illegal since during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime, Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary, Alice Wahome moved to court and the court declared the act unconstitutional.

Ahmednassir stated that the four leaders were like strangers eavesdropping on highly sensitive national matters.

“Did the Hon Attorney General JB Muturi or CS Alice Wahome bring to the attention of H.E William Ruto this judgment of the High Court that probits strangers to eavesdrop on meetings of the cabinet?” Ahmednasir posed.

In the case filed in 2020, the petitioner, Wahome, challenged the constitutionality of the decision to appoint and include Major General Mohammed Badi, the then Director-General of Nairobi Metropolitan Services, into the Cabinet and its Committees.

Justice Anthony Charo Mrima ruled that the petition raised constitutional issues and that the appointment and inclusion of Badi into the Cabinet contravenes Articles 3(2), 10(2), 129, 130(1), and 152(1) of the Constitution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.