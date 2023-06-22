Thursday, June 22, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has faulted the Judiciary after the High Court issued an injunction on Wednesday, barring Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria from insulting any media practitioner.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi issued the order following an application filed by human rights defender Charles Mugane.

“Pending hearing and determination of this application an injunction be issued against the Cabinet Secretary Trade preventing him from uttering or expressing any belittling, condescending, disdainful words against any Media Practitioner by the meaning of Article 34 of the constitution howsoever and whatsoever,” the order read.

Justice Mugambi also directed the application to be served to the Trade CS and Attorney General Justin Muturi within three days and responses done within 7 days.

Reacting to the court order, Ahmednasir said it was shameful for the court to issue such an order.

He also slammed Chief Justice Martha Koome, saying it is under her watch that things have gone south in the Judiciary.

“Any serious judiciary will be eternally ASHAMED of issuing a gagging order of this nature. Utterly scandalous! But I told you people that under CJ KOOME the Kenyan judiciary has gone to the dogs. And why is @lawsocietykenya silent on this sad and very sorry state of affairs?” He posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST