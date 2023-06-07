Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has exposed cartels in President William Ruto’s government who are behind the high electricity cost.

In a social media statement on Wednesday, Ahmednasir drew parallels between Ruto’s approach and that of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, suggesting that both leaders have failed to tackle the ruthless cartels operating in the energy sector.

Ahmednasir highlighted the events from two decades ago when late former President Mwai Kibaki’s associates, dubbed his “buddies” or “blue-eyed boys,” engaged in self-serving negotiations that resulted in exorbitant figures for the Independent Power Purchasers (IPPs).

The ‘Grand Mullah’ as he is known in legal circles, regrettably said former President Kenyatta failed to address this issue, and according to him, it appears even President Ruto has failed to deal with the same cartels.

“20 yrs ago, Kibaki’s buddies/blue-eyed boys negotiated with themselves on both sides of the table & gave themselves crazy figures when they brought about Independent Power Purchasers (IPPs).

“Uhuru failed to address this theft…It seems President Ruto will not address either,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.