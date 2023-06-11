Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, 11 June 2023 – Popular Kenyan singer Avril Nyambura has added too much weight.

The mother of one was pictured at a wedding rocking a maxi dress and netizens could not help but notice the change.

Avril was once one of the hottest female singers in East Africa.

When she was at the top of her music career, she had a banging body that used to give men sleepless nights.

However, a lot has changed over the years, especially after her music career flopped.

See her latest photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.