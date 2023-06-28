Wednesday, June 28, 2023 – President William Ruto will be a one-term president if the latest opinion poll conducted by a renowned political analyst is anything to go by.

Political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, conducted an online poll on Tuesday and asked Kenyans whether they support President Ruto or former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Over 19,000 Kenyans participated in the poll and the results should worry President William Ruto and his handlers, who have been in office for 8 months.

47.3 percent of the respondents said they support Raila Odinga who is also the Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader.

Ruto, who is also the Kenya Kwanza Alliance leader, came a distant second with 34.6 percent of the votes.

18.1 percent of the respondents stated they don’t trust any of the two.

This poll by Mutahi Ngunyi should worry Ruto, who in the last one year had a massive online following and was leading in all polls conducted.

Here is the screenshot of the opinion poll conducted by Mutahi Ngunyi.

