Thursday, June 22, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance principal, Martha Karua, has said that last week’s budget read by Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Prof Njuguna Ndungu, was tailored to ensure President William Ruto and his allies ‘eat well’ in the next year.

Speaking at Jaramogi Odinga Foundation on Thursday when she announced the resumption of Azimio demos, Karua, who is also Narc Kenya party leader, said the budget that was read ensures Ruto and his allies are beneficiaries in the fertilizer subsidy programme, locust programme, rural electrification programme, and other shadow government projects.

“This kind of dictatorship is new! This budget is selfishly tailored to ensure Ruto’s people live large and eat well. They are getting subsidies to import cooking oil, maize, sugar, and rice, among other commodities at the expense of vulnerable Kenyans.

“Money for Ruto’s people is hidden in provisions like fertilizer subsidy, National Agricultural, and Rural Inclusivity, National Agricultural Value Chain Development, Kenya Cereal Enhancement, Emergency Locust Response, and Small Scale Irrigation and Value Addition, among others,” Karua said.

Karua said the country is in a nightmare and called for the resumption of demonstrations to force Ruto and his fellow thieves to toe the line and start thinking about the lives of common mwananchi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.