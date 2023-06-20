Tuesday, June 20, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has moved with speed to thwart President William Ruto’s efforts to pass his punitive Finance Bill 2023 which spells doom for Kenyans due to high taxation.

Raila has unveiled plans to contest Ruto’s proposal to double the VAT on petroleum products from eight to sixteen per cent ahead of the Third and Final reading of the Finance Bill.

Through his allies, Raila has tabled new proposals to revert the plans contained in the Finance Bill 2023 despite facing stiff opposition from Ruto’s fanatics.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi revealed that Azimio had submitted amendments to the Finance Bill 2023, to stop Kenya Kwanza from doubling fuel VAT from 8% to 16%.

Addressing the media on Monday, Wandayi argued that doubling the VAT would cripple the economy, especially the transport sector, a contrary opinion to Kenya Kwanza loyalists who argued that it would spur the economy.

“We intend through the proposals brought forth to remove the increase in VAT and revert to the eight per cent VAT,” Wandayi, who also serves as Ugunja MP, stated.

President Ruto had defended the increase, noting that the money collected will fund infrastructure projects in the coming years.

Wandayi added that Azimio had submitted nine other amendments to the Finance Bill 2023 ahead of the third reading slated for Tuesday, June 20.

Azimio hopes to frustrate the majority into considering its proposals before the Bill is passed and ascended. The opposition underlined that it was rushing against time to force Ruto to deviate from enforcing the tax hikes on July 1.

Besides contesting the sixteen per cent fuel VAT, Azimio also promised to challenge the proposal to exempt aircraft importers from paying the 16% VAT while scrapping the 3.5% import declaration fee (IDF) and the two per cent Railway Development Levy (RDL).

The Kenyan DAILY POST