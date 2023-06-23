Friday June 23, 2023 – A lady has narrated how she got blocked by a guy she tried asking out.@Pretty_Vikkii who shared the pickup line she used, concluded her tweet by stating that some “of these guys deserve to be single till eternity”.She tweeted;“Omo, I entered this guy Dm with a mad pickup line like “Guy , are you a school bus. Cause I see my children in you” The werey con block me, some of these Nigerian guys deserve to be single till eternity”

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>



Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>