Tuesday June 13, 2023 – A Twitter user has narrated how her life was ‘almost ruined’ by mirror sex.

@Ifesinachy_ who advised people against engaging in such, said she had to sell off her mirror to regain her sanity.

She tweeted;

“Good morning guys. The devil works in mysterious ways, please avoid this particular type of sex. One boy nearly used it to ruin my existence, I had to sell off my mirror before I regained my sanity. If you must, do not look into the mirror, do it facing down.”