Monday June 19, 2023 – A young lady called Asemota Rachael has narrated how they discovered that the person who had been sending threats to her mother, threatening to kill her children, turned out to be their cook.

She disclosed this on Twitter over the weekend when another Tweep raised alarm over the death threats she has been receiving.

“It’s most likely a scam. Something similar happened to my mom. The caller threatened the life of my siblings. We worked on it and had the culprit fished out. Turned out to be our cook,” she tweeted.