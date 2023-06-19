Monday June 19, 2023 – A lady has taken to Twitter to narrate how her 23-year-old friend who has two kids tackled her husband’s side chick.

@Zioraife revealed that her friend who was her secondary schoolmate, lured her husband’s side chick with his phone.

She almost assaulted her husband’s side chick but let her go with a stern warning.

The Twitter user further wondered why her 23-year-old friend will be fighting side chicks when she should be one.

She tweeted;

“My babe from secondary school called me to narrate how she caught her husband’s side piece by luring her with his phone. Said she almost beat her but let her go with a stern warning. My babe is 23, mother to two toddlers. 23 and fighting sidechicks when she should still be one. Half my jss2 class girls are married with children “