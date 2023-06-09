Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday June 9, 2023 – A lady called Evan Okoro is currently trending online after sharing her throwback photos.

Evan Okoro is trending for going from being a gospel singer to a social media slay queen. She shared a cover of her gospel album while recounting all the challenges she overcame to get to where she is.

She wrote;

”Real story of if your church can not change you, you change your church, Isaaa dewu dewu season.

“Proud sweet teenage girl that brought her parent to the city back then, with full of dreams, I was feeling like a boss here the day I took this picture chai I started suffering from childhood oooo. At 13 I rented Comfortable one room and parlor for my parent and brought them out from village to the city, Onisha city, yes that was my first dream in life. And God helped me to achieve it.

“I hawked everything hawkable just for my family to move to the city, at such a tender age. Life is a journey abeg make I enjoy my life small.. because my childhood was taking away from me by poverty. But today!!! Well the story is for another day Isaaa dewu dewu season”

