Friday June 2, 2023 – A lady was forced to delete her tweets calling out her father after she was dragged by twitter users.

It all started when the young lady with the handle @Hydonii saw a Tweet asking people to share conversations they have had with their parents.

Reacting to the tweet, @Hydonni said her father makes it hard to have a conversation with him and went on to share screenshots of her Whatsapp conversations with him. Twitter users were shocked to find out that what she was angry about, is the fact that her father rebukes her for posting sultry photos of herself online.

In the screenshot shared, her father cautioned her against posting nude while stressing that things of value are usually covered and not exposed. The screenshots shared showed the young lady talking down at her father afterwards and saying that he is always in the habit of condemning her.

Many Twitter users felt it was disrespectful of her to do this when her father was indeed advising her rightly. They dragged her for disrespecting him.

Seeing that her tweets were not receiving the attention she envisaged, the young lady quickly deleted them. See the reactions she received from some people below