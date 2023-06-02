Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday June 2, 2023 – A “distraught” woman has filed a police report against a man who pulled her wig off for no apparent reason in the streets of New York City.

The complaint was filed on Sunday, May 28, with the NYPD by a local artist named Lizzy Ashliegh, who’s Black. The crime is listed as a misdemeanor assault, and it was gathered that Ashliegh is claiming she suffered a minor injury to her neck.

Ashliegh declined medical attention when she filed the report, although, she claimed on social media she’s seen a doctor and that her report triggered an investigation. She identified the suspect as Anthony Orlich, a lawyer who has now been sacked by his law firm.

In the video shared online, she was seen repeatedly asking the man why he snatched her wig off. Friends of Orlich were seen trying to get him to apologize for it but to no avail. Orlich hasn’t publicly commented on the allegations.