Thursday June 29, 2023 – Differently abled Zimbabwean motivational speaker, Sinikiwe Kademaunga, and her husband, Reuben, are expecting their first child.

28-year-old Kademaunga, who was born without hands, knees and feet, got married on October 31, 2021.

She took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, to share her maternity photos.

“Blessings” she captioned the post.