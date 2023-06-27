Monday June 26, 2023 – A Twitter user has lashed out at those saying they “they’ve given up on love” each time report of celebrity marriages crashing goes viral.

@Mz_Fey in her tweet noted that her parents have been married for 35 years and that’s enough reason for her to believe in love.

She tweeted;

“Celebrities will have marriage issues and I’ll start seeing people tweeting about giving up on love. My parents have been married for 35 years….. that’s enough reason for me to still believe in love. There are times I get discouraged but I look at them and my hope gets restored”