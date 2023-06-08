Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday June 8, 2023 – A woman based abroad has shared her opinion on why some African men return home to marry.

The TikTok user stated that it is not because women abroad are not respectful, African men are coming back home to marry women because they know European Governments won’t allow them to treat women in their country like “slaves.”

The social media user further advised women to be careful and watch such men closely.

She also stated that there are many women suffering domestic abuse but look happy on social media.

Watch the video below