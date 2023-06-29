Thursday June 29, 2023 – A married Ghanaian woman has accused her father-in-law of shaving her private parts and inserting concoctions into it.

The woman who appeared to be in her 30s made the claim while appearing on Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo show hosted by Aunty Naa.

The woman claimed that her father-in-law coerced her into agreeing to the bizarre ritual.

The lady who claimed that she was initially hesitant, said the ritual will stop her husband from womanizing.

She added that he inserted some concoctions into it with the promise that her husband will break up with all of his side chicks after sleeping with her because the concoctions he inserted into her private parts will make it extra sweet.

