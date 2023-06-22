Thursday, June 6, 2023 – Labour Cabinet Secretary, Florence Bore, has revealed why she vacated the house that she had grabbed in Karen at night like a thief.

Speaking on Thursday, Bore said it was because she had worked late on the said day.

She noted that after receiving the deposit refund, she looked for another house and in an hour, she had a new home.

The CS equated the controversy around the house to “a blessing in disguise”.

“He gave me the refund of the 10 per cent deposit and I moved out. There was a question about moving out at night. It is because during the day I was working and I actually worked until around 9 pm.

“When I came home, I saw he had already released the deposit into my account,” Bore said.

“I’m happy my children are happy and I wish him (Muriu) well.”

On not having an agreement for the sale of the house, Bore said she had done her part of what they had initially agreed on.

The CS added that she did not use force and the matter could have been solved amicably.

Bore and Gatanga MP, Edward Muriu, had been embroiled in a fight over ownership of the Sh120 million home.

The CS claimed that she paid 10 percent and was allowed to enter the house, but Muriu said that was not part of the agreement and she was supposed to pay Sh 120 million to own the house.

