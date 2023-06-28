Wednesday June 28, 2023 – Kylie Jenner has officially changed her son’s name to Aire Webster.

The 25-year-old make-up mogul welcomed her second child with American rapper Travis Scott, 32, back in February 2022, making him younger brother to five-year-old Stormi Webster.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Wolf Jacques Webster has just officially become Aire.

The pair announced last year they had decided to change their son’s name reasoning that, according to the Kylie Cosmetics founder, it ‘just didn’t suit him’.

Early January this year, Kylie officially introduced her son on social media as Aire.

Aire means Lion of God and Kylie has previously tried to explain the name change: ‘We didn’t really have a name, I just thought it was going to come to us when we saw him and it didn’t. she said

’24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate, or else they just register him without a name and he doesn’t get a social security number… So I felt the pressure to choose a name, and then Khloe said, the day before we sign, “What about Wolf?”.

‘I like the WW, so we just put Wolf Webster in that moment. Right after I signed the birth certificate, I was like, “What did I just do?” It’s a part of his story but his name has changed.’ she added