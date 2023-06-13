Tuesday June 13, 2023 – Kylian Mbappe has written to Paris Saint-Germain to tell them he will not extend his contract by one year to 2025.

There was a deadline of 31 July for Mbappe, 24, to tell PSG if he was going to renew until 2025. After months of talks, he sent the club a letter saying he will not.

PSG’s record goalscorer would be free to leave for nothing at the end of next season and the move could be a negotiating tactic.

Last month, it was confirmed that the three-year deal Mbappe signed last summer was broken down as a two-year contract, with the option of a further year. The extra year is a player option, meaning it was up to Mbappe whether he wanted to trigger it or not.

As it stands, the France international is about to enter the final year of his deal. He was in a similar position last year before PSG convinced him to extend.

If Mbappe does not trigger the extra year, he can sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside of France in January.

In another development, Paris St-Germain are now making plans to sell Kylian Mbappe this summer rather than risk losing him for free in a year’s time, after he told the French club he will not renew his contract.

Mbappe, who joined PSG in 2017 initially on loan from Monaco before a 180m euros move, has scored 212 goals in 260 games. He has 38 goals in 68 games for France, including a hat-trick in last year’s final in Qatar, as France lost to Argentina on penalties.

Mbappe finished as Ligue 1’s top scorer in each of the last five seasons and has won five league titles in his six seasons at PSG.