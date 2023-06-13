Tuesday June 13, 2023 – Superstar footballer, Kylian Mbappe has issued another statement confirming his decision over his future at Paris Saint-Germain after telling the club he won’t be renewing his contract.

In a statement reported by AFP, the 24-year-old France international made it clear that the club is aware that he won’t extend his contract after the expiration of his current deal which expires in 2024.

“I have NEVER discussed any contract renewal with PSG”

‘PSG has been informed since July 15, 2022, of my decision not to extend beyond 2024, and the letter that was sent only served to confirm what I had already told them,’ he said.

PSG had been willing to give him greater incentives to stay on a long-term deal with plans but his declaration now leaves them with little option but to contemplate a sale.

According to The Times, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly will register his interest this summer in the hope of luring him to Stamford Bridge.

Mail Sport understands that Manchester United are also considering a swoop for Mbappe this summer, but will only launch a bid once a full takeover at Old Trafford is confirmed.

PSG splashed out around £155million to sign Mbappe from Monaco in 2018 and may now be contemplating cashing in to make some form of return on their investment.

The New York Times claims that if PSG field offers for Mbappe, they may fetch a price in excess of £160m and potentially even over the current world record fee.

The prolific frontman scored 29 goals in 34 league appearances last season, securing his fifth Ligue 1 title during his stint at PSG and his sixth overall.

PSG have already lost Lionel Messi, and may likely lose Mbappe, and Neymar all in the same summer. Messi will join Inter Miami after leaving on a free while Neymar could move to Saudi Arabia.