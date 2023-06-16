Friday, 16 June 2023 – It is now emerging that controversial gospel singer Mary Lincoln is dating a rich man, identified as Joe, who resides in America.
Joe frequents the country and recently, he reportedly bought her a Mercedes Benz, which she proudly flaunted on social media.
He also moved her to a lavish mansion.
The guy is said to be stinking rich.
Mary has since introduced the new man in her life to online fans.
She posted a video goofing around with him in the car and skilfully hid his face.
Her ex-husband, Njogu Wa Njoroge, divorced her over infidelity about six months ago.
How long will her new relationship with Joe last?
Well, only time will tell.
