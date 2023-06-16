Friday, 16 June 2023 – It is now emerging that controversial gospel singer Mary Lincoln is dating a rich man, identified as Joe, who resides in America.

Joe frequents the country and recently, he reportedly bought her a Mercedes Benz, which she proudly flaunted on social media.

He also moved her to a lavish mansion.

The guy is said to be stinking rich.

Mary has since introduced the new man in her life to online fans.

She posted a video goofing around with him in the car and skilfully hid his face.

Her ex-husband, Njogu Wa Njoroge, divorced her over infidelity about six months ago.

How long will her new relationship with Joe last?

Well, only time will tell.

