Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday June 2, 2023 – Singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe popularly known as Kizz Daniel has revealed he has welcomed a third son.

He made this known in a podcast interview with American On-Air-Personality, Angela Yee on Thursday, June 1.

“I have three sons now.” he said when asked about his twin sons

Kizz Daniel welcomed triplets Jamal, Jalil, and Jelani in 2021 with Dancer, Ovajoja, but later lost Jamal four days after birth.

When asked about his engagement to Ovajoja, the singer gave a sarcastic reply saying;

“What? Jesus is Lord and God will always remain”

Prodded further to talk about the ‘’engagement’, the singer said, “Nothing happened. Life happens…O yes, my kids are happy. My kids are good and healthy.”

Watch a clip from his interview below