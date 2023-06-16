Friday, 16 June 2023 – An engineer has shared a photo of a lavish mansion that a man from Kisumu identified as Fred had built in the village before he died.

He was preparing to officially move into the grand mansion but sadly, his life was cut short before enjoying the fruits of his hard work.

Sharing a photo of Fred’s house on Twitter, Engineer Ojung’a who had been contracted to build the house emotionally wrote,” One thing that saddens me is when a client takes their time and resources and channels it to construct such a grand house and then DEATH knocks at their door and they’ve to leave all that behind without even setting foot in them.

“Rest well Mr. Fred. This is sad!’’

Fred is said to have died while undergoing treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.