Friday, June 23, 2023 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Kipruto Arap Kirwa, has revealed the first cabinet secretary who could be sacked by President William Ruto.

Speaking in an interview with KTN on Friday morning, Kirwa, who is also a former Cherangany Member of Parliament, claimed that controversial Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria could be among those who could face the sack.

Kirwa said Kuria will be sacked because he poses a big danger to Ruto’s re-election in 2027.

“Ruto does not care about anyone else but his interest. And when he realizes Moses Kuria is the roadblock to his second term, he is going to sack him and any other person,” Kirwa said.

“Today if he was to sack Moses Kuria all of us will be celebrating including the media. And whatever you say as the media is likely to have a lot of leverage in the minds of many Kenyans. And with those sackings, he might actually earn a second term. And that’s my worry.”

He went on to say that Ruto is going to fire most of the officials in government who are involved in corruption, to prove that he is doing his job.

“Some of the ministers celebrating that they are doing well with William. They are just being prepared for slaughter,” he said.

“And in the near future, they are going to be slaughtered as a way of justifying that William has already done what he promised including issues of corruption.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.