Wednesday, June 28, 2023 – Road and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, on Tuesday trolled United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General, Cleophas Malala, who attended the first cabinet meeting.

Commenting on social media after the cabinet meeting, that was chaired by President William Ruto, Murkomen took a swipe at Malala for carrying such a big bag to the Cabinet meeting.

“SG @Cleophasmalala next time don’t carry a big bag, this is a digital cabinet. ,” Murkomen tweeted.

Malala, on his part, shared photos from his first day in Cabinet and explained that he is now mandated to ensure that the government’s development agenda is consistent with the ruling party.

“I attended my first Cabinet meeting at Statehouse-Nairobi. As the Secretary General of the UDA Party, I am mandated to ensure that the government’s development agenda is consistent with the manifesto upon which we were elected,” Malala said

Malala was among four ‘outsiders’ who have been allowed to attend Ruto’s cabinet meetings.

Others are economist David Ndii, National Security advisor Monica Juma and President William Ruto’s advisor on Women’s Rights, Harriette Chiggai.

