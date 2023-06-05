Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 5, 2023 – A close confidante of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has expressed the opinion that the government ought to prioritize addressing public concerns, such as constructing classrooms and laboratories in schools.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Monday, National Assembly Deputy Minority Leader Robert Mbui said President William Ruto should push for the construction of more classes and laboratories and instead of pushing the Housing levy on all salaried Kenyans.

The Kathiani Member of Parliament said that 90 percent of Kenyans have already rejected the Housing levy.

“Building personal houses for Kenyans is not a government issue, the government should deal with public issues such as building classes for CBC learners and laboratories for junior high school,” he said.

Mbui called upon Ruto to respect the decisions of Kenyans.

The MP insisted that he is speaking for himself and on behalf of the people who elected him to represent them.

The Bill is set to be tabled in Parliament for the second reading on June 8 amid stiff opposition by citizens, businesses, religious leaders and opposition lawmakers.

