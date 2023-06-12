Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 12, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has advised Azimio Leader Raila Odinga on how best to deal with President William Ruto’s punitive Finance Bill 2023.

Speaking during a church service in Tharaka Nithi, Kindiki urged Raila and his allies to discuss their opposing views about the bill in Parliament and desist from demonstrations.

He urged Azimio-allied MPs to refrain from holding demonstrations in opposition to the Finance Bill, 2023, arguing that they are geared towards destroying properties and disrupting business operations in Nairobi.

“We will not allow any individual claiming to be aggrieved with certain policies in the country to disrupt the businesses of others, threatening the lives of others through Maandamano.”

“I am aware the MPs have an impending Finance bill on their plate, and I urge the MPs to take that discussion to Parliament. For those that will not be contented with the outcome of the voting in Parliament, there are other avenues (court) where you could submit your case,” Kindiki said.

This comes as Azimio leaders threatened to resume protests if the Finance Bill is passed by Parliament.

But Kindiki warned leaders who would incite the public to vandalize people’s properties during demonstrations stating that the government will not allow such kinds of demonstrations.

However, he allowed people to engage in peaceful demonstrations highlighting that it is a right enshrined in the constitution of Kenya.

“If there are people opting to conduct a peaceful demonstration stating their grievances through banners and posters, that will be permitted because it circumvents within the perimeters of the law,” Interior CS remarked.

