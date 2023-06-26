Monday June 26, 2023 – YouTube star MrBeast has revealed that he had been invited to join a submersible trip to the Titanic wreckage but declined.

There is an ongoing investigation into what led to the implosion of the OceanGate Titan submersible, which killed all five people who were aboard during its descent to visit the wreckage of the Titanic last week.

Those killed were OceantGate CEO Stockton Rush, British businessman Hamish Harding; French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet; and Pakistani-born businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, who were British citizens.

On Sunday, June 25, MrBreast who has more than 162 million followers on YouTube tweeted;

“I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it,”

Though he did not specify whether the invitation was for the fatal Titan trip that ended in a catastrophic implosion, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, shared a portion of text from someone asking him to join an exploration.

“Also, I’m going to the Titanic in a submarine late this month,” the individual wrote. “The team would be stoked to have you along.”

MrBeast has the largest subscriber base of any creator on YouTube. His videos frequently feature stunts, competitions and massive philanthropic efforts.