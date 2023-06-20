Tuesday June 20, 2023 – Co-founder of Def Jam recordings, Russell Simmons has responded after he was accused of abusing his daughter.

The American record label executive, writer and businessman who shares daughters Aoki, 20, and 23-year-old Ming with his ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons, has appeared to apologise after both Aoki and her 48-year-old mum publicly called him out for ‘abusing’ his younger daughter.

On Monday, June 19, Kimora who ended her 11-year marriage to Russell back in 2009 – posted a series of messages on Instagram accusing her ex of abuse. Aoki also called him out.

Kimora not only accused Russell of ‘’threatening [their] kids’ lives’ but also told her followers that her daughter has been taking ‘emergency medication’ every time she speaks to her father, a claim Aoki backed up on her own social media page.

Kimora also uploaded a muted FaceTime call between Russell and Aoki in which he appeared to be shouting at his daughter while she looked visibly upset.

‘I’m so sorry to have to do this. But this man has been threatening my kids’ lives. I’m hearing so much more now. We won’t be bullied, threatened, or afraid,’ Kimora wrote on Monday, June 19.

Kimora said she is tired of protecting Russel’s image and that he was a dead beat dad and a pedophile.

‘No one should live like this. No one’s child. This is abuse. Not okay. The threats, not okay. The fear-mongering. Not okay.’ she added

Hours later, Russell posted a photo of Aoki and Ming alongside a lengthy caption in which he apologised for being ‘frustrated and yelling’.

‘God is testing you a little bit, it’s ok, be strong. . . they are called growing pains . . . as you know, we grow through adversity and struggle . . . you read my books and heard me preach your whole childhood.’

‘Reach back to old lessons and remember to remember “smile and breathe”, “smile and breathe”. he wrote

‘You are the watchers of this world . . . so let go . . . be at ease . . . God is driving and he is working on you.’

‘DEEPLY sorry for being frustrated and yelling . . . but know this . . . there are no conditions . . . for sure I love you guys more than I love myself.’

See videos below

Kimora Lee and her daughters Aoki and Ming are tired of protecting Russell Simmons image and are letting us know he's a broke deadbeat pedo pic.twitter.com/isyNaRaIYl — The Joe 💋 (@JoviBeauty) June 19, 2023

Part 1: It’s been an interesting day for Russell Simmons. Earlier today, his ex wife Kimora aired him out on IG Live. And now, his daughter Aoki has taken to her live in tears, crying about how he allegedly treats her mother & sister. Russell was in the comments apologizing. pic.twitter.com/SIvrtL70YC — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) June 19, 2023

Kimora Lee Simmons had to stop herself.. Because sis was about to spill.. I wish I was a fly on the wall..



“..it’s behavior you’ll see from a lot of guys in this industry, they all stick together… we don’t do this to your many women or men..” 👀 pic.twitter.com/dJGAs7plVw — Jerome Trammel, MBA (@MrJeromeTrammel) June 20, 2023