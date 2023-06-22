Thursday June 22, 2023 – Reality star, Kim Kardashian has appeared to admit that her ex-husband Kanye West could have been right while regretting making one major parenting decision with her eldest daughter North.

During a cover interview with Time, the 42-year-old opened up on a TikTok video of North, revealing that the video in question had shown her eldest child singing explicit lyrics from an Ice Spice song.

During the sit-down, Kim, 42, discussed the challenges she’s faced by allowing her pre-teen daughter to be so active on social media.

While mentioning an incident where North rapped the mature lyrics of an Ice Spice song on TikTok earlier this year, Kim confessed it wasn’t her fondest parenting moment.

“As soon as I saw the words, I was like, ‘Oh no, we’re taking this down,'” The Kardashians star said. “I saw on the internet, [people saying] ‘Kanye was right,’ and maybe he was in that instance.”

Kim shares North and her three younger children: Saint, seven; Chicago, five; and Psalm, four, with her ex-husband Kanye West, 46, who’s been vocal about his disapproval of their young daughter being on the social media app.

However, the reality star stressed the importance of the youngster having access to TikTok, which she previously claimed she only does via her mother’s phone on their joint account.

“But she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative,” the model insisted.

Despite this, Kim recognized that she made an error in judgment by letting North post the video.

Kim deleted many of the clips after receiving backlash from fans, though she kept one of North doing a duet with Ice Spice.

Last year, Kanye slammed his ex wife for allowing North to be on the app and claimed it was happening “against his will.”

He posted a screenshot on Instagram of North from one of her TikTok videos and tagged Kim in the shot.

Kanye asked his followers: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW. WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?”

He also previously shared his outrage over North wearing makeup on the site, saying it was done “without my permission.”

Kim and North’s shared account was briefly deactivated in April, leading fans to believe it was in response to Kanye’s outbursts.