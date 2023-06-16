Friday June 16, 2023 – Reality TV star, Kim Kardashian has revealed the dream qualities in a man that makes her get turned on.

Kim Kardashian has been married three times, most recently to Kanye West from 2014 to 2022.

After filing for divorce in 2021, the businesswoman moved on with Pete Davidson for nine months before splitting in August of the following year.

Speaking during Thursday, June 15 episode of “The Kardashians,”, Kim admitted that a nice smile works the magic with her.

“Teeth are, like, one of my biggest turn-ons,” Kim, 42, said in a confessional. “The straighter, the hornier I’ll get.”

Kardashian then added, “Just kidding. But not kidding.”

“I want a calm man with good hygiene” and “no mom or dad issues” who will “protect” and “fight for” her.

“He should also be supportive, genuinely happy for [her and] successful,” she noted, as well as “spontaneous, fun” and a “role model” for her four kids — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

“No heavy baggage, I have enough,” she added. “Taller than me, someone that loves to work out, a motivated person, an independent person that’s not clingy and someone with good taste.”

She continued, “No balding. But then, I don’t know. If I’m also in love, I’ll rub your bald head, you know what I mean? But we’re just talking about our perfection list.”