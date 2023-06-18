Sunday, 18 June 2023 – A reckless driver who was speeding and overtaking dangerously caused a tragic accident that led to the death of a boda boda rider.

In the video recorded on a dashboard camera, the rogue driver is seen overtaking dangerously along a busy road.

He lost control of his vehicle while trying to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle and crashed into a boda boda rider before landing in the bush.

Sadly, the rider died on the spot.

This accident could have been avoided if the driver followed traffic rules.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.