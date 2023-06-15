Thursday, June 15, 2023 – A tutor based at Kilgoris Technical Institute was reportedly carjacked in Kilgoris and brutally murdered.

The carjackers dumped his body along the Kiamakoka-Kilgoris road.

They stole his Toyota Voxy car.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the killers.

Lately, insecurity has increased in different parts of the country.

Below are photos of the slain tutor and his missing car.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.