Thursday, June 15, 2023 – A tutor based at Kilgoris Technical Institute was reportedly carjacked in Kilgoris and brutally murdered.
The carjackers dumped his body along the Kiamakoka-Kilgoris road.
They stole his Toyota Voxy car.
Police have since launched a manhunt for the killers.
Lately, insecurity has increased in different parts of the country.
Below are photos of the slain tutor and his missing car.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>