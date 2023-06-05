Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 5, 2023 – A Kenyan lady has stunned netizens after sharing photos to show how her life changed for the better after walking out of her toxic marriage.

She looked less attractive when she married.

But after the divorce, conscious effort to work on herself and outcomes are clearly visible.

She shared photos to show her transformation and trashed marriage.

Check out the post below.

When married.

After divorce.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.