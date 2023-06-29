Thursday, June 29, 2023 – A section of the Kikuyu community council of elders has urged Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, to stop his weekly demos, saying they will hurt the economy which is already in a bad state

Raila Odinga on Tuesday at Kamukunji Grounds, announced that the opposition will resume demonstrations in July to force the government to withdraw the draconian Finance Bill 2023 and lower the high cost of living.

However, speaking on Thursday, Kikuyu elders’ council chairman, Wachira Kago stated that another round of demonstrations will have serious consequences for the country.

Kiago added that Raila’s differences with President William Ruto can be resolved reasonably and he should consider using existing alternative routes to resolve issues.

“I’m humbly appealing to Raila Odinga and his team to stop the planned demonstrations and reach out to the government, we need peace and unity for the benefits of the country and our generations,” Kago said.

