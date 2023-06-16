Friday June 16, 2023 – The world’s largest kidney stone has been removed from a patient in Sri Lanka and it’s about the size of a grapefuit, as long as a banana and as heavy as four hamsters.

At 13.372 centimeters (5.26 inches) long and weighing 801 grams (1.76 lbs) the kidney stone broke two world records when it was removed by Sri Lankan Army doctors on June 1, according to the Guinness World Records.

Previously the records were 13 centimeters for length, set in India in 2004, and 620 grams for weight, set in Pakistan in 2008, according to the Guinness World Records.

Guinness World Records has confirmed that both records have been broken by the Sri Lankan stone, removed at the Colombo Army Hospital.

Kidney stones consist of solid pieces of material that crystallize in the kidney, ureters or bladder due to genetic and environmental factors.

According to the Mayo Clinic, drinking as much as 2 to 3 quarts (1.89 to 2.8 liters) of water per day can help remove small stones – less than 3 millimeters (0.11 inches) in diameter – by flushing out the urinary system.