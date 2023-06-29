Thursday, June 29, 2023 – Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has left President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza in serious confusion.

This is after he heaped praises on Azimio Leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s 2022 running mate Martha Karua, saying she has a good heart.

During an interview yesterday, Khalwale recalled how Karua stood with him when Luhya bigwigs colluded with Raila Odinga to ensure he did not win the Kakamega gubernatorial seat in 2017.

“Martha Karua is very good, she has got a wonderful heart. I have worked with her. In fact, at my lowest point in politics, when everybody, the bigshots in my community walked away from me and ganged up with Raila Odinga and knocked me out of politics in a by-election, it is Martha Karua who came to Ikolomani and walked with me,” Khalwale recounted.

However, Khalwale opined that Karua does not know how to reinvent herself after losing an election.

“She has a lot of admiration in Kakamega. However, she has made an everlasting mistake. She doesn’t know how to reinvent herself. Once you lose, you must know how to reinvent yourself,” Khalwale added.

Karua has been in the cold since 2013 when she was a member of Parliament for Gichugu constituency.

She vied for the presidency in 2013 but lost to retired President Uhuru Kenyatta. In 2017 she vied for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat and lost to Anne Waiguru.

In the 2022 General Election, Karua was Raila’s running mate, but they lost to President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

