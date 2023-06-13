Tuesday, June 13, 2023 – Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has said President William Ruto is doing a good job, and Kenyans will appreciate him in the year 2026.

In a social media post on Sunday, after Ruto left the country for Djibouti, Nyamu captioned a photo of the head of the state boarding a plane at JKIA and said Zakayo‘s good work will be appreciated in the next 3 years.

“Zakayo himself. Saa hii tunapiga nduru, but 3 years to come we shall sing “Jehova you have done Kenya well”. Si me ndo nakushow,” Nyamu wrote on his Facebook page.

On Sunday, Ruto was in Djibouti for a state visit, during which he engaged in bilateral talks with his counterpart President Ismail Omar Guelleh.

At the center of their deliberations was the need to strengthen and deepen the existing ties between the two nations.

Areas of mutual interest that informed the visit included trade relations, collaboration in the field of green energy as well as the pursuit of regional peace and security.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.