Friday, June 30, 2023 – Kenyans will have to dig deeper into their pockets to move from point A to point B, thanks to President William Ruto.

This is after Matatu owners hiked the fares following the doubling VAT on fuel from 8% to 16%, as contained in Ruto’s Finance Act 2023.

Speaking during a meeting in Nakuru, the Matatu Owners Association Chairman Albert Karakacha stated that the move was to ensure that their businesses make a profit in line with the high cost of living.

Additionally, Karakacha asked Kenyans to remain patient with the drivers and conductors across the country, noting that the matter was beyond their control.

“If you go to the supermarket after the prices of products have increased in the country, the prices of the products there will have also increased.”

“There is no way we can continue running our business the same way yet the tax increase will also increase the prices of fuel across the country,” he stated.

However, Karakacha warned matatu operators across the country against taking advantage of Kenyans by setting exaggerated fare prices to cushion their customers who are also facing other pressures of life.

“We are asking our members to check when increasing the prices so that they don’t overdo it and hurt our customers,” he added.

The move came after an appeal from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to the operators to oppose the increased levy by doubling their carrying capacity while on the roads instead of increasing charges.

In response, the operators stated that the only way Raila could help Kenyans was by agitating for the lowering of insurance premiums and taxes levied on vehicle spare parts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.