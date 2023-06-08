Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 8, 2023 – Former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, Jeremiah Kioni, has said Kenyans cannot be able to gain weight due to the current high cost of living.

Speaking on Thursday during Azimio La Umoja Economic Council in Nairobi, Kioni compared the country’s state of the economy to the ongoing Shakahola incidents where hundreds of Kenyans were forced to starve to death.

“To me, this is a Shakahola budget. We are all candidates for Shakahola,” Kioni said.

“At this rate, none of us can be able to add a kilo to our weight because the cost of living is certainly going to be totally beyond the reach of all Kenyans.”

He reiterated that the high cost of living should be addressed before any other talks take place.

Kioni, who is a former Jubilee Party Secretary General, concluded by saying that excessive taxation is stifling growth and Ruto should stop adding more burden to Kenyans.

