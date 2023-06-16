Friday, 16 June 2023 – A CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment thugs raided a house on the outskirts of Nairobi and stole household items before fleeing in a saloon car.
In the fast-trending video, the ruthless thugs are seen leaving a residential house carrying stolen household items.
They put the items in a saloon car as a woman, who is believed to be the owner of the house, watches helplessly.
She wails to attract the attention of neighbours but the thugs speed off.
The video comes at a time when insecurity has increased across the country.
Watch the CCTV footage below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
