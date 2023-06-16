Friday, 16 June 2023 – A CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment thugs raided a house on the outskirts of Nairobi and stole household items before fleeing in a saloon car.

In the fast-trending video, the ruthless thugs are seen leaving a residential house carrying stolen household items.

They put the items in a saloon car as a woman, who is believed to be the owner of the house, watches helplessly.

She wails to attract the attention of neighbours but the thugs speed off.

The video comes at a time when insecurity has increased across the country.

Watch the CCTV footage below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleBETTY BAYO’s hunk husband TASH accused of abandoning his wife and kids – He is reportedly a broke slay king as KANYARI alleged and lives off BETTY BAYO.
Next articleMore juicy photos of TikTok slay queen NJOKI MURIRA – She is transforming into a high-end socialite! Oh, My!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply