Wednesday, 14 June 2023 – A distressed Kenyan man has taken to social media to rant about his wife’s personal hygiene.

He claims his wife is beautiful, but for 7 years, he has never enjoyed sex with her.

He alleges that he only lasts for 5 to 10 minutes because he can’t stand the smell that comes from ‘down there’.

This is what he wrote as he sought advice on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleJuicy PHOTOs of Kisii model MERCY NYANCHWA – The pretty damsel has a figure to die for.
Next articleDrama as a man leaves a lady to foot her own bill after she ate expensive food during a date (VIDEO).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply