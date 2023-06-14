Wednesday, 14 June 2023 – A distressed Kenyan man has taken to social media to rant about his wife’s personal hygiene.
He claims his wife is beautiful, but for 7 years, he has never enjoyed sex with her.
He alleges that he only lasts for 5 to 10 minutes because he can’t stand the smell that comes from ‘down there’.
This is what he wrote as he sought advice on social media.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>