Saturday, June 10, 2023 – A man caused drama after auctioneers came knocking when he was indulging in a city club.

He took a loan to buy a car and failed to settle the loan as agreed, prompting auctioneers to track him.

Drama ensued after the seemingly intoxicated man jumped on the bonnet in a desperate attempt to stop the auctioneers from driving his car away.

He wailed and pleaded for mercy but the ruthless auctioneers almost ran over him.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.