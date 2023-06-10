Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 10, 2023 – Outspoken Nairobi-based lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has said Kenyan Judges are as corrupt as Kenya traffic police officers who collect millions of bribes daily.

In a social media post on Saturday, Ahmednasir said Traffic officers collect bribes to the tune of millions daily as they don’t fine drivers as enshrined in the constitution.

He said the Kenya Judges are as corrupt as traffic officers and they exchange millions of shillings in bribes daily and Chief Justice Martha Koome just claps for them instead of taking disciplinary action.

He said the problem in Kenya is the rule of law since many senior state officers have ignored that.

“Traffic policemen stop tens of thousands of motorists on Kenyan roads every day. Yet they collect ZERO shillings in fines but pocket millions. Judges are the same. They receive millions in bribes daily, but none is removed by the JSC headed by CJ Koome. Both the police and judges enjoy immunity from the law. That is why I always repeat the mantra…Kenya’s problem is a RULE OF LAW PROBLEM,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

