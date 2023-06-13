Tuesday, June 13, 2023 – President William Ruto has ordered the immigration department to issue all Kenyan athletes with diplomatic passports.

Speaking when he received world record breaker Faith Kipyegon at State House on Tuesday, Ruto said the athletes who excel should also be given other national honors.

“We are going to ensure that as a government, these great Kenyan ambassadors who do sometimes more than what I can do as President get the place of pride and move around the world with ease,” he said.

The Head of State also said his administration has launched a master plan for sports infrastructure, and that will happen in Stadia and training facilities to ensure the country has the necessary infrastructure to support culture and sports.

“We will ensure our athletes and artists have the best in terms of infrastructure and enable them to thrive.”

Ruto added he had instructed the Ministry of Sports, Youth, and Arts that they move away from crowding the Sports Fund with other requirements.

