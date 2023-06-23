Friday, June 23, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is over the moon after the passage of the controversial Finance Bill 2023.

Speaking in Kilifi on Friday, Gachagua praised the MPs for passing the bill despite opposition from Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party, led by Raila Odinga.

The second in command promised to ensure that the funds generated from the increased taxes are utilised well.

“I want to salute our members of parliament. The president and I are really proud of you. And we want to assure you that those funds that you have recommended we collect from the people of Kenya will be used prudently for the benefit of the people of this great country,” Gachagua said.

At the same time, Gachagua scolded the opposition, saying he had warned them that the contentious bill would be passed even if Azimio leaders put cooking pots on their heads.

“You guys in parliament, you have done us proud. You stayed late at night and defeated the Azimio team. I told them the bill will pass whether they put sufuria’s on their head or not,” he bragged.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.