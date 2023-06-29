Thursday, June 29, 2023 – Before popular Kameme FM presenter Benson Gathungu alias Mzee Kiengei married Joyceline Ngaru, she was just a sidechick.

Back then, Kiengei was married to renowned vernacular presenter Keziah WaKariuki.

Hawk-eyed Netizens have unearthed a post by Joyceline where she vowed that she will keep fighting to be Kiengei’s wife.

The post reads,’’ First and foremost, never be number two. Keep fighting to be number one,’’.

She managed to accomplish her mission by pushing out Keziah.

Check out the post.

