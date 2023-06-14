Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – Kathiani Member of Parliament Hon. Robert Mbui has come out guns blazing to reveal why the Finance Bill 2023 must be rejected in totality even as he claimed that the problem with the majority of Members of Parliament, including Kikuyu lawmaker Kimani Ichung’wah, is that they want to impress President William Ruto.

Speaking on the floor of the House on Wednesday, Ichungwah started the fierce debate when he said the opposition had been paid by former president Uhuru Kenyatta to scuttle the Finance Bill 2023.

But Mbui, who rose on point of order, said he doesn’t see the difference between a drum of poison and the Finance Bill that Ruto and his minions are supporting.

“Mr Speaker let me face Ichung’wah directly to his face and tell him that the problem with most of us is that we want to Impress President William Ruto with this Bill… Truth be said that only a few Kenyans can afford 3 meals per day,” Mbui said.

But even before he could sit down, Kimani Ichung’wah rose up to his point of order castigating the Kathiani MP for blindly attacking Ruto, yet Azimio One Kenya Alliance under the leadership of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, had the housing program in their manifesto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST